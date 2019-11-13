Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Won't play Wednesday
Allen (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
The 24-year-old was originally considered doubtful and will miss his sixth straight game due to left ankle soreness. Allen's next chance to play will be Friday versus the Jazz.
