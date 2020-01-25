Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Won't return Friday
Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Detroit due to left hip soreness, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Allen's night will come to an end early, though it's unclear as to when the injury occurred. Marko Guduric could pick up a few minutes in Allen's absence.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.