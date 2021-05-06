Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an abdominal strain, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Allen played only six minutes before exiting with the abdominal injury, finishing with two points and one turnover for the night. While the severity of the injury is unclear at this time, it's hard to imagine that Allen will be fully recovered in time for Thursday's matchup with Detroit. In the meantime, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton could see increased run as long as Allen is sidelined.