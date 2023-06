Jackson was selected with the 45th overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The youngest player in the class, Jackson won't turn 19 years old until December. During his one-and-done season with South Carolina, he averaged 15.4 points on 38/32/68 shooting and 5.9 rebounds. Efficiency and shot selection are clearly a concern, and he also had 86 turnovers to 27 assists. However, if the Grizzlies can hone his energy and raw talent in the right way, this could be a pick that pays off.