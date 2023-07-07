Jackson supplied 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two turnovers across 27 minutes of Thursday's 98-83 Summer League loss to Utah.

The 45th pick in the 2023 Draft, Jackson got off to a hot start with 15 points by halftime. The Grizzlies rested several players Thursday evening, allowing Jackson to step into a featured role after impressing in limited minutes in his previous two contests. As the youngest player in this draft class, Jackson clearly has some talent that the Grizzlies will slowly try to unlock.