Stewart chipped in 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 142-111 win over the Pelicans.

Stewart moved into the starting lineup, replacing Zach Edey (ankle), who was ruled out on the first night of a back-to-back. Stewart managed to block a season-high four shots, salvaging what was otherwise a mediocre performance. Assuming Edey returns for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, expect to see Stewart back on the bench, flirting with minutes in the low-20s.