Stewart ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 victory over Portland.

Stewart dropped a season-high 18 points, although a lack of peripheral stats continues to be an issue. Having appeared in four games thus far, he has averaged just 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game. Assuming Zach Edey's playing time continues to ramp up, there isn't much hope for Stewart being anything more than a situational streaming consideration.