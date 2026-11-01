Stewart recorded 24 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and four rebounds across 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 victory over Sacramento.

Stewart was one of three Grizzlies players who scored 20-plus points during Saturday's blowout win, and he finished second on the team in points behind rookie Cameron Boozer (27). Stewart has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 threes over 18.5 minutes per contest.