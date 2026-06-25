Grizzlies' Isaiah Stewart: Traded to Memphis

The Pistons traded Stewart to the Grizzlies in exchange for three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Stewart is coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, especially on the defensive end, as he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists across 22.7 minutes per contest in 58 regular-season games (13 starts). The big man will likely command a significant role in the Memphis frontcourt, though he isn't guaranteed a starting spot and could begin the season operating off the bench behind Zach Edey (ankle/elbow) and Cameron Boozer.