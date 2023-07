Todd was traded from the Suns to the Grizzlies on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Grizzlies will be sending three second-round picks to Phoenix in exchange for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Todd. Over the past two seasons, Todd made just 18 appearances for the Wizards before he was traded to the Suns back on June 19. He'll have a tough time finding playing time with the Grizzlies during the upcoming season.