Grizzlies' Ismaila Kane: Agrees to contract with Grizzlies

Kane signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

Kane spent last season in the National Junior College Athletic Association, where he averaged 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. While he wasn't selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies will bring him in for training camp to get a longer look at his skill set. Still, Kane will likely only last a short period of time on the roster and he should ultimately join the team's G-League affiliate if the Grizzlies like what they see.