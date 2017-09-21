Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Agrees to contract with Grizzlies
Rabb signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday.
The details of the contract have yet to be released, but it's expected to be guaranteed for at least the upcoming campaign. The 35th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block across 32.6 minutes during his final collegiate season as a sophomore at California. He stands 6-foot-10 and has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, providing great size for the power forward position. He's also super mobile and athletic, which could provide some trouble for opposing players at his position. However, Rabb rarely drifted out to the perimeter in college and will need to continue to develop his deep ball in order to fit the prototypical stretch four that is coveted in the NBA. He'll likely find himself behind both JaMychal Green (once re-signed like expected) and Jarell Martin at power forward, but could also see time at center as well.
More News
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...