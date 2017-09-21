Rabb signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday.

The details of the contract have yet to be released, but it's expected to be guaranteed for at least the upcoming campaign. The 35th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block across 32.6 minutes during his final collegiate season as a sophomore at California. He stands 6-foot-10 and has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, providing great size for the power forward position. He's also super mobile and athletic, which could provide some trouble for opposing players at his position. However, Rabb rarely drifted out to the perimeter in college and will need to continue to develop his deep ball in order to fit the prototypical stretch four that is coveted in the NBA. He'll likely find himself behind both JaMychal Green (once re-signed like expected) and Jarell Martin at power forward, but could also see time at center as well.