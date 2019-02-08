Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Another solid stat line as starter
Rabb finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Thunder.
Rabb contributed in every category and was highly efficient offensively while drawing his second straight start. Given that the Grizzlies traded two big men (Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green) and acquired only one (Jonas Valanciunas), it's very possible Rabb will be a regular part of the rotation going forward this season. Either way, he's been solid lately, reaching double figures in scoring in four of the last five games while making 26-of-39 field goal attempts across that same span.
