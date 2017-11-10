Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Assigned to G-League
Rabb was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G-League on Friday.
Rabb has played and started in the Hustle's first two games this season, averaging 18.0 points and 13.5 rebounds across 34 minutes per game. He'll likely spend most of his rookie season in the G-League while serving a very limited role with Memphis.
