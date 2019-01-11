Rabb was assigned to the G League on Friday.

The big man will be available for Friday's Memphis Hustle contest against the Agua Caliente Clippers. In five G League games this season, Rabb has averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks while hitting 1.4 threes at 36.8 percent.

