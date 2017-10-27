Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Assigned to G-League
Rabb was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
The rookie out of Cal hasn't appeared in any of the Grizzlies' first five regular season contests, so he'll join the Memphis Hustle for an opportunity at regular minutes.
