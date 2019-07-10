Rabb mustered just two points (1-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but added 12 rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during the Grizzlies' 79-69 win over the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

Rabb endured an abysmal shooting night, but his team-high rebounding tally helped partly make up for his struggles. The third-year pro has already seen action in 85 NBA regular-season games during his first two pro campaigns, but the Grizzlies are looking to get him further seasoning this summer as he prepares for another year in the frontcourt rotation. Rabb's shooting has notably been an issue going back to the Salt Lake City Summer League, when he drained just 29.0 percent of his 14 attempts during that brief tournament.