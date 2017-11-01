Rabb was called up to the NBA on Wednesday.

According to the Grizzlies' Twitter, Rabb will be back and forth between the NBA and the G-League throughout the season. He was recalled Wednesday so he could participate in the Grizzlies' shootaround in the morning. He's seen just one minute on the floor in the NBA this season.

