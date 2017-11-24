Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Cleared to play Friday
Rabb (concussion) has been cleared to play in Friday's G-League game with the Memphis Hustle.
Rabb is seeing good run in the G-League this season, posting 21.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. For now, however, it still seems unlikely he'll garner significant minutes at the NBA level this season.
