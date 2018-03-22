Rabb (heel) is available to play during Thursday's contest against Charlotte.

Rabb has missed three of the past four games as a result of a heel injury, but is apparently feeling enough relief to take the floor Thursday. With Marc Gasol (rest) and Chander Parsons (rest) ruled out, Rabb could see solid run in the frontcourt. In the 18 games that Rabb has seen double-digit minutes, he's averaging 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.