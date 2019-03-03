Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Cleared to play
Rabb (heel) will be available Saturday against the Mavericks.
As expected, Rabb will take the court Saturday. In his three appearances since the All-Star break, he's averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.3 minutes.
