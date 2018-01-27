Play

Rabb is coming off the bench for Friday's contest against the Clippers while Jarell Martin draws the start at power forward, Clay Bailey of the Associated Press reports.

With Martin available, it's not too surprising to see Rabb in his normal bench role Friday. He's garnered some spot run as of late while the Grizzlies deal with a myriad of injuries.

