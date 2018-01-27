Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Coming off bench Friday
Rabb is coming off the bench for Friday's contest against the Clippers while Jarell Martin draws the start at power forward, Clay Bailey of the Associated Press reports.
With Martin available, it's not too surprising to see Rabb in his normal bench role Friday. He's garnered some spot run as of late while the Grizzlies deal with a myriad of injuries.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will make first career start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Sent to G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G-League•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...