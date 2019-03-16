Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Coming off bench Saturday
Rabb will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards.
Rabb secured a spot start Wednesday, but he'll return to the bench in favor of Bruno Caboclo on Saturday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 5.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.8 minutes.
