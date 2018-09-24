Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Day-to-day with concussion
Rabb has been entered into the NBA's concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day heading into training camp, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Rabb reportedly took a shot to the head during voluntary workouts and was experiencing some concussion symptoms after it. As a result, he's been entered into the league's protocol and will need to progress through a series of tests before getting the green light for training camp. The Grizzlies open up their preseason schedule Oct. 2 against the Rockets and Rabb can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest.
