Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Double-doubles in rare start
Rabb collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.
Rabb drew the start at power forward with both JaMychal Green (knee) and Jarell Martin (ankle) sidelined. The rookie parlayed the opportunity into his second straight double-digit scoring effort and second double-double of his career, as well. The 21-year-old has been particularly impressive on the boards over the last three contests (10.3 rebounds), and with Green and Martin potentially missing additional games, he could be set for extended minutes over the last three contests of the season.
