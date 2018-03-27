Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Doubtful for Wednesday
Rabb (heel) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rabb continues to nurse a sore right heel and with the Grizzlies well out of playoff contention, they aren't expected to rush him back. If all goes as planned, Rabb will remain out Wednesday, which would make his next opportunity to play a matchup with the Jazz on Friday. Rabb's expected absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation considering he's usually stuck in just a minor bench role.
