Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Draws start, scores 13 in loss
Rabb recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 116=89 loss to the Trail Blazers.
With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) shut down for the season and Bruno Caboclo relegated to the bench, Rabb took on an expanded role that he will probably sustain through the end of the season. At only 21, the second year Cal product has loads of promise and will likely be a part of the Grizzlies' future plans.
