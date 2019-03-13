Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Draws the start Wednesday
Rabb will draw the start Wednesday against the Hawks.
It's unclear if Rabb's move into the starting five will stick, or if the Grizzlies are just playing the matchup. Rabb saw just seven minutes in the last game, but could see a larger role in the starting five.
