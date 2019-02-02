Rabb totaled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes Friday against Charlotte.

Rabb saw more than normal off the bench as the Grizzlies continue to play short-handed due to a number of injuries. The 21-year-old forward has finished with double-digit scoring totals in each of his previous two matchups and has logged 23 or more minutes in both of those games, well above his season average (7.5 minutes per game) Rabb could be in line for a similar workload Sunday against New York as Memphis likely won't be at full strength for some time.