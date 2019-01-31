Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs double-double off bench
Rabb scored 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 99-97 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
It's the second double-double of the season for Rabb, both of which have come in the last two weeks. Not coincidentally, those are the only two games in which the second-year big has seen more than 12 minutes. Until his court time becomes more consistent, there's little reason to think Rabb will become a reliable fantasy asset.
