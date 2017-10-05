Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs five boards in Wednesday's preseason win
Rabb recorded two points (1-2 FG) and five rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over the 76ers.
Rabb has been pretty quiet through two preseason tilts, with averages of 2.0 points (on 40 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 12.5 minutes. We'll see how things progress as the regular season draws nearer, but this could be a sign that Rabb is unlikely to earn a significant role as a rookie.
