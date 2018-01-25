Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's loss
Rabb had eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-85 loss to the Spurs.
Rabb recorded career highs in rebounding and minutes in this his first career start. However, he did commit four fouls and two turnovers, which probably played a part in keeping him from reaching 20-plus minutes despite the absences of JaMychal Green (ankle) and Jarrell Martin (knee). Nevertheless, the Grizzlies will likely continue to afford their youngsters more playing time as the season goes on, and Rabb is among those who stand to benefit. He has now seen double-digit minutes in three of the last four games after earning only eight minutes in his first four appearances combined.
