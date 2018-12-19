Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Heads to G League
The Grizzlies assigned Rabb to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Rabb is expected to remain with the Hustle through the weekend as the affiliate takes part in the four-day G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. The event should provide a good opportunity for Rabb to pick up extra run, as the young big man has had difficulty finding minutes in Memphis since the team signed veteran center Joakim Noah. Once he reports back to the Grizzlies, Rabb will likely remain on the outside of coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will play for G League affiliate Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Out with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Fills the boxscore in preseason win•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will miss preseason opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...