The Grizzlies assigned Rabb to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Rabb is expected to remain with the Hustle through the weekend as the affiliate takes part in the four-day G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. The event should provide a good opportunity for Rabb to pick up extra run, as the young big man has had difficulty finding minutes in Memphis since the team signed veteran center Joakim Noah. Once he reports back to the Grizzlies, Rabb will likely remain on the outside of coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.