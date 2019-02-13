Rabb played only 11 minutes as the starting center in the Grizzlies' 108-107 loss to the Spurs, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist.

After Rabb turned in three quality performances in a row, coach J.B. Bickerstaff suggested the second-year big man would remain the Grizzlies' starting center for the foreseeable future. Rabb certainly didn't reward Bickerstaff's faith Tuesday, as he posted as many fouls as rebounds while ceding extensive playing time at center to Jonas Valanciunas (21 minutes) and Joakim Noah (18 minutes). Noah probably won't be a mainstay in the rotation the rest of the season, but Valanciunas (23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists) excelled in his team debut and could carve out an expanding role moving forward, even if he sticks in a bench role. Those that scooped up Rabb shouldn't panic just yet, but a bounce-back performance Wednesday in Chicago would assuage some of the concern heading into the All-Star break.