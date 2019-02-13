Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Hurt by foul trouble, Valanciunas
Rabb played only 11 minutes as the starting center in the Grizzlies' 108-107 loss to the Spurs, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist.
After Rabb turned in three quality performances in a row, coach J.B. Bickerstaff suggested the second-year big man would remain the Grizzlies' starting center for the foreseeable future. Rabb certainly didn't reward Bickerstaff's faith Tuesday, as he posted as many fouls as rebounds while ceding extensive playing time at center to Jonas Valanciunas (21 minutes) and Joakim Noah (18 minutes). Noah probably won't be a mainstay in the rotation the rest of the season, but Valanciunas (23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists) excelled in his team debut and could carve out an expanding role moving forward, even if he sticks in a bench role. Those that scooped up Rabb shouldn't panic just yet, but a bounce-back performance Wednesday in Chicago would assuage some of the concern heading into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Sticking in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Another solid stat line as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high 19 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Starting Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Drops season-best 15 points•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...