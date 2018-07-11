Rabb totaled 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league loss to the Kings.

Rabb led the Grizzlies in both scoring and rebounding Tuesday. The second-year forward out of California appeared in 36 games for the team last season, averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds across 14.3 minutes. Despite some solid summer play, it will be difficult for Rabb to garner a bigger workload this season considering the frontcourt presence of Marc Gasol, JaMychal Green and Jaren Jackson.