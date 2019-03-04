Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Left out of rotation
Rabb (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder.
After playing 14 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday in Dallas, Rabb was excluded from the rotation entirely Sunday as coach J.B. Bickerstaff rolled with Chandler Parsons and Joakim Noah as the respective backups to frontcourt starters Bruno Caboclo and Jonas Valanciunas. Since Rabb is best suited for minutes at center and is being outplayed by both Valanciunas and Noah at the moment, the California product may be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot for some games to come.
