Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Logs double-double in loss
Rabb recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 loss to the Raptors.
Rabb finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding. He made the most of his opportunity to see extended run during a blowout loss on a night when Marc Gasol (back) and Joakim Noah (personal) were sidelined. With that being said, the 21-year-old sophomore has appeared in only 17 games thus far this season, and this was the first time he exceeded 12 minutes.
