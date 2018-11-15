Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Off injury report for Friday
Rabb (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.
Rabb has missed the Grizzlies' past two games while recovering from an illness, but is fully expected to be available Friday. He's averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 7.1 minutes per game.
