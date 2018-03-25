Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Rabb's been hampered by a right heel injury, and he's managed to play a total of just six minutes over the last five games as a result. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, with his next chance to play being Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories