Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Rabb was a surprising addition to the injury report Wednesday, as he's apparently dealing with a right heel injury. He'll sit out Wednesday's game because of it, which isn't overly surprising considering the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set. With that in mind, there's certainly a chance Rabb is held out Thursday against the Hornets as well, so it will be a situation to keep an eye on. Rabb typically plays just a minor role off the bench, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable with heel injury•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Posts first career double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Tallies career highs in boards and dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Plays 21 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...