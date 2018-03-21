Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Rabb was a surprising addition to the injury report Wednesday, as he's apparently dealing with a right heel injury. He'll sit out Wednesday's game because of it, which isn't overly surprising considering the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set. With that in mind, there's certainly a chance Rabb is held out Thursday against the Hornets as well, so it will be a situation to keep an eye on. Rabb typically plays just a minor role off the bench, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.