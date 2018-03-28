Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Out Wednesday vs. Portland
Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rabb will be missing a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering heel injury. He'll have another few days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Jazz, though it's unclear if that will be enough time for him to get healthy enough for a return. With just seven games left in the season following Wednesday's contest, the Grizzlies likely won't rush Rabb back into action considering they're safely eliminated from the playoffs.
