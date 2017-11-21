Rabb (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Rabb has played one total minute for the Grizzlies so far during his rookie season, so Wednesday's absence shouldn't have an impact on the regular rotation. Still, it's a tough blow for Rabb, as he won't be able to take part in G-League games to further his development for the time being. Rabb will need to pass through the league-mandated protocol before being cleared for a return.