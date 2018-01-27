Rabb had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.

Rabb played a career-high 21 minutes while also recording career-highs in both points and assists. Jarell Martin was back in the starting lineup and Rabb is likely going to fall out of the rotation once the Grizzlies start getting their players back.