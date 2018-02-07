Rabb totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.

Rabb recorded his first career double-double while posting a career high in rebounds and swiping his first career steal. Rabb has now seen 20-plus minutes in four of his last five appearances, but there was a DNP-Coach's Decision thrown in there as well. Nevertheless, Rabb and the rest of the younger players will likely continue to enjoy more demanding roles down the stretch of 2017-18.