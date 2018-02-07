Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Posts first career double-double in Tuesday's loss
Rabb totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.
Rabb recorded his first career double-double while posting a career high in rebounds and swiping his first career steal. Rabb has now seen 20-plus minutes in four of his last five appearances, but there was a DNP-Coach's Decision thrown in there as well. Nevertheless, Rabb and the rest of the younger players will likely continue to enjoy more demanding roles down the stretch of 2017-18.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Tallies career highs in boards and dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Plays 21 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will make first career start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...