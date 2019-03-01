Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Probable Saturday vs. Mavs
Rabb (heel) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks.
Right heel soreness prevented the big man from appearing in the Grizzlies' previous game, but it seems he'll be back in action Saturday. He's started in each of his past eight appearances, averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.4 minutes.
