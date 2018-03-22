Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable for Thursday
Rabb (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Rabb was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report with a right heel injury that caused him to miss the matchup with the 76ers. The rookie will likely attempt to go through pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made close to tip-off. Given Rabb's minor role off the bench, his status shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation either way.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable with heel injury•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Posts first career double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Tallies career highs in boards and dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Plays 21 minutes in loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...