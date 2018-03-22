Rabb (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Rabb was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report with a right heel injury that caused him to miss the matchup with the 76ers. The rookie will likely attempt to go through pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made close to tip-off. Given Rabb's minor role off the bench, his status shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation either way.