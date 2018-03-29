Rabb (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Rabb is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest due to a heel injury. With only seven games left in the season and the Grizzlies out of playoff contention, there's no need to rush Rabb back into action. Look for a decision on his status to be made either after Friday morning shootaround or just before tip.

