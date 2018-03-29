Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable Friday vs. Jazz
Rabb (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Rabb is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest due to a heel injury. With only seven games left in the season and the Grizzlies out of playoff contention, there's no need to rush Rabb back into action. Look for a decision on his status to be made either after Friday morning shootaround or just before tip.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.