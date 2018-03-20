Play

Rabb is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Philadelphia due to a right heel injury.

This is the first news of Rabb nursing a heel injury, which he presumably picked up during Monday's contest against Brooklyn, where he played 22 minutes, posting 10 points, six boards, two assists, a steal and a swat. More information should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If Rabb is ultimately ruled out, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin are candidates to see expanded roles.

