Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable with sore ankle
Rabb is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to a sore right ankle.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it may explain why Rabb did not see the floor in Sunday's loss to the Thunder. The Cal product will wait to see how the ankle feels in the morning, and a better indication of his status should be available following shootaround.
