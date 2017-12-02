Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G-League
Rabb was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.
Rabb has seen just one minute at the NBA level this season, though could see the floor over the next couple games while the Grizzlies deal with a myriad of frontcourt injuries. He's gotten significant run in the G-League, seeing 29.0 minutes per game and posting 17.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.
